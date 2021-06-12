Heartland Votes
Advertisement

At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.
By Associated Press
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It is not immediately known how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It is also unclear what sparked the shooting.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
Documents show the ATF made three straw purchases at the shop last month - involving at least...
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges
A fire at the LENCO building resulted in an explosion and power outage.
Fire in uptown Jackson results in explosion, short power outage
The current owner has owned the mall since 2016.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau up for auction
Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy...
Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin
The Bidens met the British royal family at the G7 Summit.
The Bidens meet the British royal family
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice