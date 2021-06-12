Heartland Votes
Heartlanders enjoy Annabelle Festival

The Annabelle Festival kicks off this weekend where up to a thousand people are expected at the two-day event.
The Annabelle Festival kicks off this weekend where up to a thousand people are expected at the two-day event.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annabelle Festival brought in many people to the City of Anna this weekend with the spotlight on a flower that originated in their community.

The Annabelle Festival is a two-day event bringing in bouncy houses, games, food and plenty of fun for everyone.

The festival is focused on a flower called the Annabelle hydrangea.

Many people are learning about the Annabelle hydrangeas and the education behind the flowers that originated in Anna.

“You have to have something that brings the people to the event. From what I’ve read and heard, they’ve developed this particular hydrangea here in Anna. So, it’s a gathering thing for the community and the area,” Jerry Mansker said.

While people are learning about the Annabelle hydrangeas, vendors at the event are getting the chance to get their small business going.

“I am so thankful. I am only 18 so it’s amazing to be able to be one of the younger vendors out here and sell all my products that I had made for my business.”

The Annabelle hydrangea was first discovered in 1910 by Harriet Kirkpatrick when she noticed it while horseback ridinig in the woods. 50 years later, the flower was registered as the common name called the Annabelle.

