Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Evening storms still possible.....and....cooler pattern on the horizon!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening into tonight as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. We remain in the ‘marginal’ risk zone according to SPC. Behind this front, tomorrow will be slightly less hot and less humid, though afternoon highs will still likely get close to 90°. Dew points near 70 in the morning should drop into the 60s by afternoon....and Monday morning should actually be pretty nice. Another stronger cold front moves in from the north late Monday.

The work week will begin with a warm, dry day on Monday but the rest of the week will be unusually pleasant for mid-June. The big picture will feature an upper high/heat wave in the west....but an upper trough in the east. This will give us cooler and less humid northerly flow for most of the week. It will be very dry as well, except for a slight chance of a thunderstorm again late week as another weather system brushes the area.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
Documents show the ATF made three straw purchases at the shop last month - involving at least...
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges
A fire at the LENCO building resulted in an explosion and power outage.
Fire in uptown Jackson results in explosion, short power outage
Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy...
Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy
The current owner has owned the mall since 2016.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau up for auction

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6/12 6 a.m.
First Alert Weather 6/12 6 a.m.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Isolated storms possible this evening. Hot and humid this weekend with a few scattered afternoon storms.
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/11/2021
First Alert Weather @ 10 p.m. 6/11/2021