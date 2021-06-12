First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening into tonight as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. We remain in the ‘marginal’ risk zone according to SPC. Behind this front, tomorrow will be slightly less hot and less humid, though afternoon highs will still likely get close to 90°. Dew points near 70 in the morning should drop into the 60s by afternoon....and Monday morning should actually be pretty nice. Another stronger cold front moves in from the north late Monday.

The work week will begin with a warm, dry day on Monday but the rest of the week will be unusually pleasant for mid-June. The big picture will feature an upper high/heat wave in the west....but an upper trough in the east. This will give us cooler and less humid northerly flow for most of the week. It will be very dry as well, except for a slight chance of a thunderstorm again late week as another weather system brushes the area.

