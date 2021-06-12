Heartland Votes
FIRST ALERT: Hottest day of the season, heat index near 100

By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the season so far.

The Heat Index will be near 100 by early afternoon thanks to air temps in the low 90s and dew points in the low 70s.

The other issue is the threat of a few strong to severe ‘pulse type’ thunderstorms with strong outflow winds.

As expected, SPC has now upgraded us to at least a level 1 risk for severe for this afternoon and early tonight.

Behind a weak front, Sunday will be a little less humid and less stormy, although an isolated thunderstorm could still develop especially in KY or TN.

The upcoming week will be pleasant.

The west will be suffering through a heat wave, but we’ll have strong northerly flow aloft in our region.

This will keep it a bit cooler but mainly much less humid than normal.

And it will be dry with little if any chance of rain....although a passing system may brush the region with a slight chance of thunderstorms toward the end of the week.

