Veterans Honor Flight scheduled for September 28

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - In 2020, the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a new date for the flight has been set.

On September 28, 87 veterans will be flown to Washington D.C.

The veterans will leave from Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Williamson County.

There will be a Welcome Home ceremony beginning at 5 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

All attendees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend.

More information will be available soon at www.veteranshonorflight.org.

