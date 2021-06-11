Heartland Votes
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges

By Clayton Hester
Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - According to court documents just unsealed by the U.S. attorney, Richard Givens and Joseph Palmar are accused of allowing what’s known as “straw purchases” at Mr. G’s Gun Shop in East Prairie.

A straw purchase happens when a seller allows someone other than the true buyer of the weapon to fill out the required ATF form to make that purchase.

Those documents show the ATF made three straw purchases at the shop last month - involving at least one of the two men.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirms Givens and Palmar each received a summons to appear in federal court.

Follow KFVS for more on this story as it develops.

