Man arrested in Carlisle County after running between houses, screaming at residents

(KFVS) - The Carlisle County E911 Center received a call on Friday that a white male was running from house to house screaming at residents.

Another call was made while deputies were traveling to the location that the individual had entered the 7000 block of US 62 in Cunningham.

37-year-old Dustin Smith was found in the front yard of a home, appearing to be intoxicated.

A hospital was caused because a deputy was concerned Smith was experiencing delirium.

The resident of the home told police that Smith had broken into the house and damaged the front door, and her dogs chased him out before police arrived.

He was placed under arrest, taken to Lourdes Hospital and eventually taken to the McCracken County Jail on charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication.

