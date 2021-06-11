Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KCTCS freezes tuition

The KCTCS Board of Regents stated several factors went into the decision, including the...
The KCTCS Board of Regents stated several factors went into the decision, including the financial hardships many families suffered due COVID-19.(KFVS)
By Ashley Smith
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), which includes West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will not be raising tuition this year.

The KCTCS Board of Regents stated several factors went into the decision, including the financial hardships many families suffered due COVID-19.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy...
Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy
Dogs have been dumped at various locations around Branson and animal control is being stretched...
Number of chihuahuas dumped in Branson area keeps growing
The current owner has owned the mall since 2016.
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau up for auction
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill. identified
A Portageville, Missouri family opens a store in memory of their daughter.
Heartland family opens store in memory of daughter killed by gun violence

Latest News

One Scott County teacher has SOME NEW tools to help local kids learn thanks to a new grant.
Scott County teacher awarded grant money to improve everyday school activities
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges
Two Mississippi County gun shop employees face federal charges
Heat and humidity return to the Heartland
Heat and humidity return to the Heartland
Fire in uptown Jackson results in explosion, short power outage
Fire in uptown Jackson results in explosion, short power outage
American Red Cross calls for donors; blood supply critically low
American Red Cross calls for donors; blood supply critically low