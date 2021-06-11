KCTCS freezes tuition

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), which includes West Kentucky Community and Technical College, will not be raising tuition this year.

The KCTCS Board of Regents stated several factors went into the decision, including the financial hardships many families suffered due COVID-19.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.