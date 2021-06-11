Isolated storms possible this evening. Hot and humid this weekend with a few scattered afternoon storms.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated showers and storms this evening. These storms are few and far between but if you are under one, you could see very heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. We are also monitoring a complex of storms to our northwest. Most of our guidance keeps this system to our west but it will be close. There is a slight chance our far western counties could be impacted by this system later this evening. Temperatures will remain warm and humid. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s in most areas.

Saturday will start off with some patchy fog in a few areas otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise rapidly into the lower 90s during the afternoon hours. We will see the heat index reach 100 degrees across most of the Heartland during the afternoon hours. During the afternoon hours we will likely see a few scattered storms develop. There will be a lot of heat energy available so any storm that does develop will be capable of producing very heavy rain, frequent cloud to ground lightning, and wind gusts up to 50MPH.

Sunday will be partly sunny and very warm again. It will not be quite as hot or humid with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will approach the lower to middle 90s across much of the area. Most areas will remain dry Sunday but there will be a slight chance for a pop up storm.

