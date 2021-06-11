Heartland Votes
Illinois fully reopens state

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The state, along with the city of Chicago, fully reopened on Friday, June 11.

On Thursday, June 10, Governor JB Pritzker said earlier this week the state was ready to fully reopen.

“A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends - and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large - not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois.”

It’s official: Illinois will move to a full reopening on Friday, June 11. Hospitalizations and test positivity are at...

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday, June 10, 2021

While the state-wide mask mandate was lifted, businesses can require unvaccinated customers to wear a mask while shopping.

Theaters, ballparks and other venues like hotels will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 57 percent of Illinois residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Kentucky, another Heartland state, also reopened on Friday.

