Herrin police seeking man accused of sexually assaulting a child

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Juan Antonio Ortiz.

Ortiz is wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Ortiz is 5′08′' and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

He has a bond set at $1 million.

Do not approach Ortiz, as he is considered dangerous.

If you know of anything, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers. 0111

