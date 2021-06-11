Heartland Votes
Herrin police seeking man accused of sexually assaulting a child

If you know of anything, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.(Williamson County Sheriff)
By Clayton Hester
Updated: 1 hour ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Juan Antonio Ortiz.

Ortiz is wanted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Ortiz is 5′08′' and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

He has a bond set at $1 million.

Do not approach Ortiz, as he is considered dangerous.

If you know of anything, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers. 0111

