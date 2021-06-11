Heartland welcomes MMA fighters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday night at the AC Brase Arena, MMA fighters will have the opportunity to showcase their fighting skills before hundreds at Cage of Honor 82.

Fighter Stephen Magee has been preparing for tomorrow night’s fight.

“I’ve been fighting all my life in a bad way so I started trying to do it in another way you know,” said Magee.

Magee grew up in California, fighting with peers and trying to make a name for himself. “Just like a lot of other kids out there in the streets, you know. Doing things, I shouldn’t be doing, hanging out with the wrong crowds. Getting in trouble, going to jail you know. I just had to make a change.”

And so, he did, for himself, and his young son. “My son’s mom is deceased; I’ve been having him since he was 3 months. And, he’s my only boy. So, I had to give him something different. Something different to look at. Something different to believe in.”

By turning his life around for the better. “It turned me into a way different person. Way more humble. I used to be quick to run into everything. Quick to just get into everything. Now I’m just way more passive,” said Magee. Except for when it comes to his next fight. “This fight its’ going to have a lot of standing up. It’s going to have fireworks. It’s going to be legit. They’re going to love it.

With these fight predictions. “Second round KO, that’s what I’m predicting. Fight of the night. I’m going for it.”

Magee will be fighting this Saturday at Cage of Honor 82, for the 155 pound title against Kiyren Mckee. Again the fight takes place right here at the Arena Building and tickets are currently on sale.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.