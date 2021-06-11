Heartland Votes
Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy

Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy...
Brandon Cook was arrested in May 2018, accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy in a patrol car.
By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape County jury found a former Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy guilty of having sexual contact with a minor

According to Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, it took jurors about 90 minutes to convict 32 year old Brandon Cook on a felony charge of statutory sodomy.

Welker said his office prosecuted the case for Scott County on a change of venue.

The case against Cook dated back to May of 2018 and involved contact with a 16 year old boy while he was on duty.

Welker said Cook’s attorneys asked that the jury sentence him immediately, so that part of the case continues Thursday evening.

