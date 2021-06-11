Former Scott County deputy found guilty of statutory sodomy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape County jury found a former Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy guilty of having sexual contact with a minor

According to Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, it took jurors about 90 minutes to convict 32 year old Brandon Cook on a felony charge of statutory sodomy.

Welker said his office prosecuted the case for Scott County on a change of venue.

The case against Cook dated back to May of 2018 and involved contact with a 16 year old boy while he was on duty.

Welker said Cook’s attorneys asked that the jury sentence him immediately, so that part of the case continues Thursday evening.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.