First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

We’re going to be drying out (a bit) and heating up for the next few days. Patchy dense fog this morning will give way to partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions today. Official highs look to sneak up to around 90° or so....with heat indices in the upper 90s. As upper levels warm, only isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected today. However.....as a weak cold front approaches Saturday afternoon, a better chance of thunderstorms may develop again. A few strong storms look possible late Saturday. Behind the front, humidity levels should drop a bit for Sunday but temps will continue to be very warm.

The pattern for next week is looking mostly dry, on the east side of a heat wave over the western U.S. This will give us northerly flow aloft, which will keep temps and dew points/humidity levels pretty low from about Tuesday thru Friday or so. There looks to be very little chance of rain next week. Due to drying conditions, overnights will be a bit cooler than normal but afternoon highs will be seasonably warm.

