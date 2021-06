SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases on June 11.

Saline County had one case, and Gallatin County had three cases.

Saline County had a total of 2,771 positives, with 57 deaths.

White County had a total of 1,811 positives, with 27 deaths.

Gallatin County had a total of 514 positives, with four deaths.

