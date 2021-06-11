Heartland Votes
Du Quoin receives $4 million to build water storage tank

(Source: KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Updated: 1 hour ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin has been awarded a $4 million grant from the CARES Acts in order to build a 500,000-gallon elevated water storage tank.

The grant, which was awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, will be matched with $1 million in local funds.

The goal of the project is to help with business expansion and to attract new businesses.

“This will improve Du Quoin’s access to potable water for many years to come,” Mayor Guy Alongi said. “There are so many people to thank for making this all possible. This is a big win for the residents and businesses of Du Quoin”.

It’s expected to result in the creation of 121 jobs, while retaining 57 jobs.

It is also expected to generate $9.2 million in private investment.

