D-Day reenactment at Stars and Stripes Museum

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - World War II reenactors spent the day teaching kids about D-Day.

79 years ago this week, allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy.

Today they made sure those American heroes are not forgotten.

“A lot of the things that happened in World War two are relevant today,” James Fruehwirth said.

Fruehwirth acts as a senior sergeant in the German Army for a D-Day re-enactment at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield.

“To me it’s very important to just get the history across and maybe get someone interested in helping preserve it like us,” Fruehwirth said.

Fruehwirth and other re-enactors travel around the state to give people a taste of realistic history.

“Being that I’m an alpine soldier, I have this little Edelweiss on my sleeve,” he said.

He said one of his favorite things is teaching these kids something they didn’t know before.

“It’s really fun to see all the stuff because the cars and the guns and stuff like have changed a lot over time,” Reed Dodson said.

“Occasionally we are able to do mock battles to where we’ll be out there doing the squad maneuvers and hamming it up as best we can to look good and just seeing a kid smile afterwards is just as good as seeing the vets smile,” Fruehwirth said.

Gary Kitchen served in Vietnam and his father served in World War II.

“My dad used to wear this same uniform,” Gary Kitchen said.

Kitchen explained why it’s important to educate people about the invasion.

“I think it’s great, anyone who’s ever seen news reels of the actual d day invasion and how massive and how important it was to the outcome of World War two, one can’t help but remember the people who made the ultimate sacrifice that day,” he said.

He believes reenactments like this help prevent history from repeating itself.

“One way to keep that from happening is to remember,” he said.

If you missed the reenactment Friday, you can still see the action Saturday, June 12 from 10am to 4pm at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.

The re-enactment is open to everyone and is free.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.