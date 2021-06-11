City of Carbondale’s mask ordinance expires

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale’s mask ordinance expired on Friday, June 11 as Illinois moved to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

According to the city, those who are fully vaccinated may enter city buildings without a face covering.

Masks and social distancing are still recommended for unvaccinated people, per Phase 5 guidance.

The city council strongly encouraged all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Jackson County Health Department will administer vaccines at the health department in Murphysboro two days a week: on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can make an appointment online by clicking here, but walk-ins will be accepted.

