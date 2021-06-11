2 men charged in connection to Paducah shootings

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were charged in connection to two separate, but related, shootings.

Justin C. Wells, 25, was charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Thursday’s shooting death of Thomas Willett in Paducah’s Forrest Hills neighborhood.

Rodrrick D. Moore, 20, was charged in connection to a shooting at an apartment building in Paducah over the weekend.

Police say both incidents have a connection to Tuesday night’s shooting death of Darrius White, 20, on Colony Drive in McCracken County.

Moore was charged by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department with murder in White’s death.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive where they found Willett had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told officers a white Honda passenger car left the scene just after the shooting.

An officer found the car and stopped it on Old Mayfield Road.

According to police, Wells was the only person in the car and was taken into custody.

Police say Wells had been at the scene of the shooting and had been in a fight. They searched his vehicle and found evidence from the crime scene that Wells had allegedly hidden in the back of the car.

He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

Moore, in custody in Mississippi County, Arkansas, was charged in warrants with first-degree mischief, second-degree criminal mischief and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Paducah police say McCracken County deputies shared information with them that Moore had been involved in the shooting at Cardinal Point Apartments early Saturday morning.

During an interview with police, Moore said he had had a dispute with several people on Friday and he believed one of them lived in an apartment at Cardinal Point.

He said he went there about 3 a.m. on Saturday and fired four shots, three of which hit apartments and one hit a car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Moore remains in jail in Arkansas, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.