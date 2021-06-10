Williamson County seeks publics help identifying attempted burglary suspects

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying attempted burglary suspects.

On June 10, around 3:30 a.m., the five suspects rammed a SUV into the reinforced security gates in front of Mike’s Guns in Marion.

Anyone with information should contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

