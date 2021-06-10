Heartland Votes
Williamson County seeks publics help identifying attempted burglary suspects

Anyone with information should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).(Williamson County)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying attempted burglary suspects.

On June 10, around 3:30 a.m., the five suspects rammed a SUV into the reinforced security gates in front of Mike’s Guns in Marion.

Posted by Williamson County Sheriffs Office on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Anyone with information should contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

