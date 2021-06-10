Warmer though the weekend with isolated showers possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few strong storms across the Heartland this evening with the main threats being lightning and very heavy rain. We have seen a few areas with localized flooding so please use caution when driving in low lying areas. Outside the storms it is warm and very humid. The storms will die off later this evening and we will be left with partly cloudy skies. Lows by morning will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index in the middle to upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a pop up storm but most areas will likely remain dry.

The weekend looks to remain hot and humid. We will see highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday. The heat index will likely surpass 100 degrees in many areas Saturday afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered storms late Saturday as well.

