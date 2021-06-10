Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warmer though the weekend with isolated showers possible.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few strong storms across the Heartland this evening with the main threats being lightning and very heavy rain. We have seen a few areas with localized flooding so please use caution when driving in low lying areas. Outside the storms it is warm and very humid. The storms will die off later this evening and we will be left with partly cloudy skies. Lows by morning will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index in the middle to upper 90s. There will be a slight chance for a pop up storm but most areas will likely remain dry.

The weekend looks to remain hot and humid. We will see highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday. The heat index will likely surpass 100 degrees in many areas Saturday afternoon. There will be a chance for scattered storms late Saturday as well.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
The Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse was visible for some in the United States on Thursday morning,...
REWATCH: Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in northern part of U.S.
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
Eleven bands from all over the country will play at the Shipyard Music Festival.
Lineup announced for 3rd annual Shipyard Music Festival

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking hotter and sticker weather for the weekend
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/10/2021
First Alert Weather @ 5 p.m. 6/10/2021
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather @ 4 p.m. 6/10/2021
First Alert Weather @ 4 p.m. 6/10/2021