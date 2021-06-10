Tracking hotter and sticker weather for the weekend

Scattered heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms expected through the afternoon and early evening hours. Things will quiet down by the late evening and overnight hours. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows tonight will once again only drop into the lower 70s for most areas. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be a little more isolated on Friday. With less activity, highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feels like numbers Friday and Saturday will be close to 100 in some areas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.