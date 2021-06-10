Summer reading program at Jackson, Mo. library receives community support

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area businesses helped support a summer reading program at the library.

Riverside Regional Library’s Summer Reading Program kicked off the second week in June with performers and incentives for all ages to read all summer.

Grants and donations from area businesses helped support the program.

“The Library’s Summer Reading Program brings performers from across the region to our six branch libraries for fun, entertaining and educational programs. This program is especially important for children to keep them engaged in learning and reading over the summer. Businesses have donated funds and prizes that encourage our patrons to participate, and we couldn’t do this program without the community’s support,” said Alynda Smithey, Riverside’s children/youth librarian.

Businesses who have made monetary donations or contributed prizes including the Jackson Walmart, Jackson Community Outreach Board, Liberty Utilities, First Midwest Bank, Gregory Construction, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Ty’s Summer Sno-free Sno cones.

Riverside Regional Library serves Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties.

