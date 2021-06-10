Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘So long, partner’: Mom recreates iconic ‘Toy Story’ scene as son heads off to college

Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.
Josiah Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University.(Josiah Robles)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Texas (Gray News) - This “Toy Story”-inspired graduation photo has taken the internet by storm, creating all the feels.

Josiah Robles graduated from Somerset High School in Texas on May 28.

To honor the momentous occasion, his mom had the idea to recreate the iconic scene when Andy leaves his favorite toys at the steps of Bonnie’s home, before heading off to college.

The tear-jerking moment marked Andy’s transition into adulthood.

“We thought it would be a good idea to do it with ‘Toy Story’ toys considering that I will be going off to college, like kind of what Andy did when he left the toys in the movie,” Robles explained.

If you look closely, you can see Buzz Lightyear and Woody waving goodbye as Robles walks towards his future at Baylor University.

The photo taken by Brandon Romero, a close family friend, has been seen by thousands across the country.

With nearly 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter already, it’s apparent the internet can’t get enough of this sweet photo.

Robles plans to study mechanical engineering at Baylor University, where he will go “to infinity and beyond.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
The Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse was visible for some in the United States on Thursday morning,...
REWATCH: Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in northern part of U.S.
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
Eleven bands from all over the country will play at the Shipyard Music Festival.
Lineup announced for 3rd annual Shipyard Music Festival

Latest News

According to police, officers found that a 62-year-old female had been stabbed, along with...
Paducah man arrested for stabbing a woman
Victoria Billington
Carlisle County women charged with burglary after breaking into home, stealing letter
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Multiple communities in Southern Illinois receive ITEP transportation grants.
Southern Illinois communities receive ITEP funding for transportation projects
A pram stands outside the home of Gosiame Thamara Sithole in Tembisa, near Johannesburg,...
Mystery over claim that woman gave birth to 10 babies in S. Africa