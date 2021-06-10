Perryville Parks & Rec. Department hosts Touch-A-Truck event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their Touch-A-Truck event on June 19.

The event will be at the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex, starting at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Kids and kids-at-heart can check out fire trucks, police cars, an ambulance, a semi-truck, construction vehicles, tow trucks, a bus, military vehicles, tractors, and more.

The event is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information or if you’re interested in bringing a vehicle, please contact Tessa Bollinger at 573-547-7275 or at tessabollinger@cityofperryville.com.

