Paducah police investigate Thursday afternoon shooting

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers with the Paducah Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

One man was shot at the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, located in Paducah’s Forrest Hills neighborhood.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Follow KFVS for more on this story as it develops.

