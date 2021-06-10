Paducah police investigate Thursday afternoon shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers with the Paducah Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

One man was shot at the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, located in Paducah’s Forrest Hills neighborhood.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Follow KFVS for more on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.