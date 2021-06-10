Paducah police investigate Thursday afternoon shooting
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Officers with the Paducah Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
One man was shot at the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, located in Paducah’s Forrest Hills neighborhood.
The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
