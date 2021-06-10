Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man arrested for stabbing a woman

According to police, officers found that a 62-year-old female had been stabbed, along with...
According to police, officers found that a 62-year-old female had been stabbed, along with 62-year-old Donald Lassiter.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for stabbing a woman in the face and arm.

According to police, officers found that a 62-year-old female had been stabbed, along with 62-year-old Donald Lassiter.

Lassiter also had stab wounds.

It appears, from the officers’ investigation, that Lassiter stabbed the woman after she refused to pay for a cab ride for Lassiter. During the struggle for the knife, Lassiter was stabbed.

Both Lassiter and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment. Afterwards Lassiter was taken into custody.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Paducah Police Department and the Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
The Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse was visible for some in the United States on Thursday morning,...
REWATCH: Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in northern part of U.S.
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
Eleven bands from all over the country will play at the Shipyard Music Festival.
Lineup announced for 3rd annual Shipyard Music Festival

Latest News

A worker at Essner's Custom Butcher prepares to package bratworst for retail sales.
Cost of meat, produce on the rise in the Heartland
West Park Mall up for auction
West Park Mall up for auction
Paducah police investigate Thursday afternoon shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The current owner has owned the mall since 2016.
West Park Mall up for auction