Paducah man arrested for stabbing a woman

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for stabbing a woman in the face and arm.

According to police, officers found that a 62-year-old female had been stabbed, along with 62-year-old Donald Lassiter.

Lassiter also had stab wounds.

It appears, from the officers’ investigation, that Lassiter stabbed the woman after she refused to pay for a cab ride for Lassiter. During the struggle for the knife, Lassiter was stabbed.

Both Lassiter and the victim were taken to a hospital for treatment. Afterwards Lassiter was taken into custody.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Paducah Police Department and the Mercy Regional Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.