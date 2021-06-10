Mo. Department of Natural Resources director Carol Comer dies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State officials say Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer has died.

Officials did not release a cause of death but Comer, who died Wednesday, announced in July 2019 that she was undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer.

Comer was named director of the department in January 2017 by former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement that Comer was an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant and a strong advocate for Missouri’s natural resources.

Details of where she died and services were not immediately available.

Before taking the job in Missouri, Comer, an environmental lawyer, was commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.