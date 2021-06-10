Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
The Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse was visible for some in the United States on Thursday morning,...
REWATCH: Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in northern part of U.S.
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
The Paducah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on June 8.
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Paducah, crashes into parked car

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, a man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop
Meatpacking concerns
Unpacking the price-fixing concerns in the meat processing industry
A suspect in DoorDash attire is seen putting a package in his bag.
'Porch pirate' posed as DoorDash driver, man says
A family saw Tilly on their farm trying to herd the sheep.
Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep
Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri will end all federal pandemic-related unemployment...
Mo. to end all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits Saturday