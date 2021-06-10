Illinois Department of Public Health reports 366 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports there are 366 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
In Franklin County, one male in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cases in other areas of the state include:
- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 50s
- Macon County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 40s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.