Illinois Department of Public Health reports 366 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports there are 366 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In Franklin County, one male in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases in other areas of the state include:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Grundy County: 1 male 50s

Macon County: 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 40s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.