Illinois Department of Public Health reports 366 new cases of COVID-19

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports there are 366 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In Franklin County, one male in his 50s has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases in other areas of the state include:

  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Grundy County: 1 male 50s
  • Macon County: 1 male 90s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County:  1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 40s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

