CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 9, an albino fawn was brought to Skyview Animal Clinic after a good Samaritan noticed he were limping.

After an examination, it was determined that the fawn had a few abscesses but no broken bones.

The fawn should recover, he is being rehabilitated at Watkins Wildlife Rehab.

