FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold his last regular COVID-19 briefing on Friday, June 11.

It will be at 11:30 a.m. on his Facebook and YouTube pages.

The governor said the commonwealth has come far since March 6, 2020.

He thanked Kentuckians for their compassion, commitment and sacrifices for the greater good.

