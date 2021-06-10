First Alert: Warm, humid and rainy today

(KFVS) - Warm, humid and showery conditions are set to continue today, but some pattern changes are set for the weekend and beyond.

Brian Alworth says warm and humid weather, a mix of clouds and sun and a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again today.

Highs may creep up a few degrees, putting us in the mid-80s for afternoon highs.

Dew points will remain in the low 70s, keeping it humid.

Over the next few days, however, an upper ridge will develop over the middle of the country. This will make us warmer but drier. In fact, it’s looking like we’ll have some of our first “hot” summer weather as we get into the weekend.

Warmest weather of the season thus far on the way! As we dry out, we're going to be heating up. Highs should be near... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Friday and Saturday show a strong drying trend, with decreasing rain chances and increasing air temps.

Highs both days look to sneak into the low 90s, with humidity levels staying high.

Temps and humidity levels will start to trend down a little bit as we get into early next week.

In fact, we may get a legit cold front moving through about Tuesday, followed by some cooler and more pleasant conditions for the second half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.