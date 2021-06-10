First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warm, humid and showery conditions are set to continue today, but some pattern changes are set for the weekend and beyond. Today won’t be too different, however, with warm and humid weather....a mix of clouds and sun....and a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms again likely. Highs may creep up a few degrees, putting us in the mid 80s for afternoon highs. Dew points will remain in the low 70s, keeping it humid. Over the next few days, however, an upper ridge will develop over the middle of the country. This will make us warmer but drier. In fact, it’s looking like we’ll have some our first downright ‘hot’ summer weather as we get into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday show a strong drying trend, with decreasing rain chances and increasing air temps. Highs both days look to sneak into the low 90s, with humidity levels staying high. Temps and humidity levels will start to trend down a little bit as we get into early next week, and northerly flow increases a bit. In fact, we may get a legit cold front moving through about Tuesday, followed by some cooler and more pleasant conditions for the second half of next week. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.