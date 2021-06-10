Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

More humid, showery weather....but major changes on the horizon....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, humid and showery conditions are set to continue today, but some pattern changes are set for the weekend and beyond. Today won’t be too different, however, with warm and humid weather....a mix of clouds and sun....and a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms again likely. Highs may creep up a few degrees, putting us in the mid 80s for afternoon highs. Dew points will remain in the low 70s, keeping it humid. Over the next few days, however, an upper ridge will develop over the middle of the country. This will make us warmer but drier. In fact, it’s looking like we’ll have some our first downright ‘hot’ summer weather as we get into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday show a strong drying trend, with decreasing rain chances and increasing air temps. Highs both days look to sneak into the low 90s, with humidity levels staying high. Temps and humidity levels will start to trend down a little bit as we get into early next week, and northerly flow increases a bit. In fact, we may get a legit cold front moving through about Tuesday, followed by some cooler and more pleasant conditions for the second half of next week. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
The Paducah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on June 8.
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Paducah, crashes into parked car
A 20-year-old reportedly suffered heart attack after 'dry scooping' and now doctors and parents...
TikTok ‘dry scooping’ challenge concerns doctors and parents

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few showers early this evening. More scattered showers and storms Thursday.
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/9
First Alert Weather 5 p.m. 6/9
First Alert Weather 4 p.m. 6/9
First Alert Weather 4 p.m. 6/9
First Alert Weather 12 p.m. 6/9
First Alert Weather 12 p.m. 6/9