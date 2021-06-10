Heartland Votes
Advertisement

City of Carbondale awarded $2M to extend bike, pedestrian path

The City of Carbondale was awarded $2 million in funding from the Illinois Transportation...
The City of Carbondale was awarded $2 million in funding from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was awarded $2 million in funding from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The money will be used to extend the city’s bike and pedestrian path along Route 13, from Murphysboro Road to Wood Road.

When finished, the 1.8-mile concrete path will allow cyclists and pedestrians the same direct access that drivers have to various medical offices, an urgent care facility, the Carbondale Farmers Market and several neighborhoods and apartment complexes on the west side of Carbondale.

The bike path extension builds up the regional plan to connect Murphysboro, Carbondale and Marion.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
The Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse was visible for some in the United States on Thursday morning,...
REWATCH: Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in northern part of U.S.
Allen Waller, 29, was fatally shot over a lawn care dispute with a neighbor's landscaper,...
Man killed over grass clippings dispute with neighbor’s landscaper
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
Eleven bands from all over the country will play at the Shipyard Music Festival.
Lineup announced for 3rd annual Shipyard Music Festival

Latest News

James Russell, store manager for Walmart in Jackson, presented Alynda Smithey, Riverside...
Summer reading program at Jackson, Mo. library receives community support
Governor Andy Beshear will hold his last regular COVID-19 briefing on Friday, June 11.
Gov. Beshear to hold last regular COVID-19 briefing
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19, as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19
Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 6/10