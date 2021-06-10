City of Carbondale awarded $2M to extend bike, pedestrian path

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale was awarded $2 million in funding from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The money will be used to extend the city’s bike and pedestrian path along Route 13, from Murphysboro Road to Wood Road.

When finished, the 1.8-mile concrete path will allow cyclists and pedestrians the same direct access that drivers have to various medical offices, an urgent care facility, the Carbondale Farmers Market and several neighborhoods and apartment complexes on the west side of Carbondale.

The bike path extension builds up the regional plan to connect Murphysboro, Carbondale and Marion.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.