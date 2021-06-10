Carlisle County women charged with burglary after breaking into home, stealing letter

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Carlisle County woman, Victoria Billington, was charged with burglary after she broke into a home and stole a letter.

The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office said they went to a home in Milburn, around 4:30 a.m. on June 10 after the residents reported an intruder.

The intruder rummaged through the home, until she was confronted by the residents.

By the time police arrived, she had fled, but the residents gave police a description of her, and her car.

Police found Billingtion’s car at Huck’s Food and Fuel in Bardwellm they arrested her.

During a police interview, Billingtion admitted she had kicked the door of the home in, and stole a letter addressed to the residents.

She was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree a Class C Felony and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

