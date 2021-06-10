American Red Cross calls for donors; blood supply critically low
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 10, the American Red Cross issued a call for blood donors due to the critically low levels of blood supply in the Heartland and nationally.
The Red Cross is distributing well over the pre-pandemic levels of blood, leaving inventories depleted.
O positive is the most depleted.
Statistically, if only 1% more of the American population donated blood, the shortages would disappear for the foreseeable future.
Southeast Hospital will be conducting blood drives on Wednesday, June 23, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
