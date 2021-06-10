American Red Cross calls for donors; blood supply critically low

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 10, the American Red Cross issued a call for blood donors due to the critically low levels of blood supply in the Heartland and nationally.

The Red Cross is distributing well over the pre-pandemic levels of blood, leaving inventories depleted.

O positive is the most depleted.

“The high donor show rate we relied on earlier in the pandemic has significantly decreased as vaccinated Americans resume pre-pandemic activities. The Red Cross is actively recruiting donors and educating them on the critical need for blood now and into the future. We are encouraged by the many hospitals that have proactively worked to raise awareness about the shortage and urge communities to donate blood urgently.”

Statistically, if only 1% more of the American population donated blood, the shortages would disappear for the foreseeable future.

Southeast Hospital will be conducting blood drives on Wednesday, June 23, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

