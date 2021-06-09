Heartland Votes
Virtual Heart Walk scheduled for Saturday

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 12, you can walk and help support a great cause in the process.

It’s called the annual Heart Walk by the American Heart Association and the event will be virtual this year in Cape Girardeau.

The goal is to create a walking team with co-workers, family or friends and raise donations of any amount to support the organization.

This year’s donations will help fast track COVID-19 research and train front-line workers while they continue the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The plan is to walk where you are to support the organization starting at 8 a.m. and join a million others walking across the nation.

“You can walk where you are. If you didn’t want to go to a certain venue at a certain time, you can grab your friends, you can grab a family member and you can go walk in your neighborhood,” Development Director Jennifer Chaney said. “And that’s the great thing. We want people to get moving. We know moving makes our heart healthier.”

According to the organization, Heart Disease and Stroke is the number one cause of death, this event supports the advocacy, research and lives of those impacted by this disease.

For more information about this event, you can find that here.

