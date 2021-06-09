Heartland Votes
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Paducah, crashes into parked car

The Paducah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on June 8.
The Paducah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on June 8.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on June 8.

Police were dispatched at 10 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of shots fired near Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people in the street.

Officers talked to multiple witnesses, who said a white SUV pulled behind the apartment building and the occupant(s) fired several shots toward people on Bronson Avenue.

According to police, one vehicle was struck by a bullet.

No one was injured.

The vehicle that was hit by gunfire drove away and crashed into a parked vehicle at Bronson Avenue and Walter Jetton Boulevard.

Two passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

