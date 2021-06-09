Heartland Votes
San Antonio base on lockdown amid reports of shooter

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
(Source: KSAT/CNN)
By Associated Press and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown for an “active shooter warning,” but the base says there are no reported injuries.

The shooting is believed to have happened outside of Valley Hi Gate on the base.

Joint Base San Antonio issued the alert midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.

An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

A spokeswoman for Joint Base San Antonio said she could not immediately provide any information but that officials were preparing a statement.

Joint Base San Antonio emergency responders are working with the San Antonio police department to clear the area and search for the shooters.

The base is the consolidation of Lackland AirForce Base, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AirForce Base. It is also where the AirForce’s basic military training program is conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

