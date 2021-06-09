Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in the Heartland

We are 1,033 days away from seeing another Total Eclipse in the Heartland, but early tomorrow...
We are 1,033 days away from seeing another Total Eclipse in the Heartland, but early tomorrow morning, some folks in the U-S will see an annular --- or partial--- eclipse of the sun.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We are 1,033 days away from seeing another Total Eclipse in the Heartland, but early tomorrow morning, some folks in the U.S. will see an annular or partial eclipse of the sun.

“For Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri, we will not be able to see this Eclipse,” said Bob Baer, a physics professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.

He said the best view of the partial eclipse is in Chicago.

“For people up in Chicago, what their going to see is as the sun comes up its going to have already looked like a bite taken out of it that is the moon basically moving in front of the sun,” Baer said.

According to NASA, during an annular eclipse the moon is furthest away from the Earth and the moon will appear quite smaller than the sun in the sky.

“For us, all that were going to see is a normal sunrise in this area,” said Baer.

Baer said the best way for folks in this region to view the annular eclipse is NASA online.

“For 2024 this is quite a bit more exciting for people in this region because its going to be a total solar eclipse.” and what happens during that is that it starts out as a partial eclipse and people in this region will be able to see the whole range of the eclipse,” Baer said.

During the total solar eclipse, it will start out as a partial eclipse and people in this region will be able to see the whole range of the eclipse.

“We have one of the best views in the country for the total eclipse in 2024 were going to have just over 4 minutes and 8 seconds of totality for people to enjoy, its definitely something for people to look forward to, said Baer.”

If you are interested in watching the annular eclipse tomorrow NASA will live stream a view on YouTube and on it’s website.

The next total eclipse will be on April 8th, 2024.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security

Latest News

Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in Missouri
New statewide drug monitoring program impacts pharmacies in Missouri
The gates will work again after 10 years.
Historic Bollinger Mill under renovation
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/9/2021
First Alert Weather @ 6 p.m. 6/9/2021
Historic Bollinger Mill under renovation
Historic Bollinger Mill under renovation
New statewide drug monitoring program impacts Missouri pharmacies
New statewide drug monitoring program impacts Missouri pharmacies