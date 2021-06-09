Ring of fire solar eclipse visible in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We are 1,033 days away from seeing another Total Eclipse in the Heartland, but early tomorrow morning, some folks in the U.S. will see an annular or partial eclipse of the sun.

“For Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri, we will not be able to see this Eclipse,” said Bob Baer, a physics professor at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale.

He said the best view of the partial eclipse is in Chicago.

“For people up in Chicago, what their going to see is as the sun comes up its going to have already looked like a bite taken out of it that is the moon basically moving in front of the sun,” Baer said.

According to NASA, during an annular eclipse the moon is furthest away from the Earth and the moon will appear quite smaller than the sun in the sky.

“For us, all that were going to see is a normal sunrise in this area,” said Baer.

Baer said the best way for folks in this region to view the annular eclipse is NASA online.

“For 2024 this is quite a bit more exciting for people in this region because its going to be a total solar eclipse.” and what happens during that is that it starts out as a partial eclipse and people in this region will be able to see the whole range of the eclipse,” Baer said.

During the total solar eclipse, it will start out as a partial eclipse and people in this region will be able to see the whole range of the eclipse.

“We have one of the best views in the country for the total eclipse in 2024 were going to have just over 4 minutes and 8 seconds of totality for people to enjoy, its definitely something for people to look forward to, said Baer.”

If you are interested in watching the annular eclipse tomorrow NASA will live stream a view on YouTube and on it’s website.

The next total eclipse will be on April 8th, 2024.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.