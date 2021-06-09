Heartland Votes
Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

