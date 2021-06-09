Heartland Votes
More scattered storms expected today

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few showers possible through the morning hours and more scattered showers and thunderstorm expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer today, with highs topping out in the lower to mid 80s. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will be the biggest threats with the afternoon storms. The threat of any severe weather is very low. Thursday looks very similar, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heat builds back into the area this weekend. Highs will be near 90 with feels like numbers climbing into the upper 90s.

