Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Judge reinstates Va. teacher suspended for transgender remark

A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out...
A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Virginia school system to reinstate a suspended gym teacher who spoke out at a school board meeting against a proposal requiring that transgender students be addressed by their preferred pronouns.

Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James Plowman ruled that Leesburg Elemenary teacher Tanner Cross was exercising his right to free speech when he told the board he could not abide by the proposal based on his religious beliefs.

Cross sued the county school board last week.

He was suspended after he said at a school board meeting that he could not abide by proposed rules that would require teachers to address transgender students by their chosen gender.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
According to Marion police, a body was found on Tuesday, June 8 at the current demolition site...
Body found at demolition site in Marion, Ill.
The shooter was identified as Rodrrick Davon “Lucky” Moore.
1 person killed in Lone Oak, Ky. shooting, suspect arrested in Arkansas
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security

Latest News

Interstate 24 has reopened to traffic at the site of a multi-vehicle crash near the 27 mile...
I-24 by multi-vehicle crash at 27mm in Marshall Co.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The borer is a small, metallic green, invasive beetle from Asia.
MDC: Emerald ash borer reported in 89 counties
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
For infrastructure deal, Biden eyes ‘multiple paths forward’
This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit