Historic Bollinger Mill under renovation

BUFORDVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the best-known landmarks in Southeast Missouri is undergoing a major renovation.

The work being done on the Bollinger Mill will help it in the long run.

“The ultimate goal is to stabilize both the retaining walls and the foundation of the mill,” Murial Zachary, Historic Site Supervisor.

She said this drilling near the bridge is one of three parts of the project.

“We will be facing the historic walls back with the historic stones but the actual structure will be with those concreate piers so it will be much more stable than it is currently,” Zachary said.

Then, crews will go out into the river to give the mill a more firm base.

And the last step will be rebuilding the gates.

“We actually have not been able to run the gate system for about 10 years because they’ve deteriorated so much and so the larger part of this process is to see if we can utilize those gates again to help keep the basement clean underneath the mill,” she said.

Cousins, Nora Zimmer and Jean West have lots of childhood memories at the mill.

“Our family just would come out here with like a picnic lunch and look around and sit on a blanket under a tree and eat lunch and let us kids run around and go crazy for awhile,” Jean West said.

“We used to be able to drive through the bridge, I remember that so that was pretty neat, it’s just an interesting structure,” Nora Zimmer said.

Its a structure they want to keep around for many more years.

“I’m just very glad it’s being preserved and kept,” Zimmer said.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure everything is stable; everything is okay and give it the best shot for longevity that we can,” Zachary said.

If you want to come out to the mill, Zachary recommends you call or check the website first because it might be temporarily closed during the week.

She said the project should be completed in April 2022.

