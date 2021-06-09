Heartland Votes
The Great American Fourth of July Celebration to be held in Cape Girardeau

The City of Cape Girardeau invites residents to set up a lawn chair or picnic blanket at the fair grounds on Sunday, July 4.
The City of Cape Girardeau invites residents to set up a lawn chair or picnic blanket at the fair grounds on Sunday, July 4.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Great American Fourth of July Celebration will be at Arena Park.

The City invites residents to set up a lawn chair or picnic blanket at the fair grounds on Sunday, July 4.

A schedule of events includes:

  • 7 p.m. - Arena Park opens for grandstand seating and tailgating
  • 8 p.m. - Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and patriotic programming
  • 9 p.m. - Fireworks at Arena Park

Parking will be available throughout the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

The City of Cape Girardeau asks that you don’t bring personal fireworks to the park and respect social distancing.

