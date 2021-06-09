The Great American Fourth of July Celebration to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Great American Fourth of July Celebration will be at Arena Park.

The City invites residents to set up a lawn chair or picnic blanket at the fair grounds on Sunday, July 4.

A schedule of events includes:

7 p.m. - Arena Park opens for grandstand seating and tailgating

8 p.m. - Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and patriotic programming

9 p.m. - Fireworks at Arena Park

Parking will be available throughout the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

The City of Cape Girardeau asks that you don’t bring personal fireworks to the park and respect social distancing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.