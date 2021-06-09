Fourth of July celebrations in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 restrictions ease, many Heartland cities are planning to hold Fourth of July celebrations this year.

A list of cities holding celebrations can be found below.

Missouri

Cape Girardeau

The Great American Fourth of July Celebration will be at Arena Park. Festivities kick of at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. There will be tailgating, music and a fireworks show.

Jackson

The City of Jackson will hold its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Jackson City Park on Sunday, July 4. Festivities start at 7 a.m. and include a 5k walk/run, music, car show and mud volleyball tournament. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Illinois

Carbondale

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show will be held on SIU’s campus in Carbondale on July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Kentucky

Calvert City

Calvert City plans to celebrate its sesquicentennial on July 2-4. The events of 150 Calvert City Ameribration will include live music with special performances by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage (July 3) and Jeffrey Steele (July 2). Also included in the 3-day bluegrass festival will be a city museum, a golf scramble, free Veterans Brunch, carnival, inflatables, arts & crafts, petting zoo, diaper derby, cornhole tournament, three on three basketball tournament and food trucks. The Old Fashion Fiddler’s contest is open to the public with cash prizes on July 4. The World-Class Beard Contest is open to the public with cash prizes and will be held on July 3. All events will follow the latest protocols issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Click here for more information.

Murray

Freedom Fest will be held July 2-4. Activities include a parade, food vendors, music, a movie viewing in the square, a farmers market and a fireworks show. Click here for more information.

Paducah

The City of Paducah is scaling back its July Fourth celebration this year. It will be just a firework show. The fireworks will be shot of at Paxton Gold Course. No one is allowed inside the park to watch the display. Spectators can watch the show from around the city. Click here for more information.

This is an ongoing list of celebrations.

If your club, organization, or city is planning to host of Fourth of July celebration, send a press release to news@kfvs12.com.

