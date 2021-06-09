First Alert: More scattered storms today

(KFVS) - A few rain showers are possible through the morning hours, and more scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected this afternoon and evening.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning will be the biggest threats with the afternoon storms.

The threat of any severe weather is very low.

Temperatures will be warmer today, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday looks very similar, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Heat builds back into the area this weekend. Highs will be near 90 with the “feels like” numbers climbing into the upper 90s.

How do you feel about those weekend temperatures?!

