A few showers early this evening. More scattered showers and storms Thursday.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are currently watching a few scattered showers and occasional rumbles of thunder across the Heartland. This activity is widely scattered and many areas will remain dry. As we head towards the late evening hours much of this activity will dissipate. Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday we will watch another disturbance move across the Heartland. This system will allow scattered showers and storms to develop across much of the area during the afternoon hours. Outside the storms it will be very warm and humid. Highs will reach the middle 80s with the heat index approaching the lower 90s.

