Cape Girardeau parks now equipped with Wi-Fi

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thanks to a grant, people are able to access Wi-Fi in Cape Girardeau parks.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday and officially announced Wi-Fi access for the community in several parks.

This free Wi-Fi is for everyone and located in seven parks in Cape Girardeau for anyone to access and use.

Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Katie Earnhart said there is a lack of internet access in parts of town whether it is a lack of infrastructure or people just can’t afford internet access.

“It’s been great to hear the feedback from parents who come to the library and said ‘hey, my kid was able to complete their homework assignment at the parks. This is great. This is wonderful’,” Earnhart said. “So just hearing those stories from patrons that come in the library that are thankful.”

The grant was for $14,000 which paid for the equipment, installation and the internet service.

The service went live in March.

The parks that the community Wi-Fi access is in are Shawnee Park, Indian Park, Capaha Park, Arena Park, Kiwanis Park, Ranney Park and Washington Park.

